DIANA A. SAUNDERS (ASPIAZU) JULIANO

SAUNDERS JULIANO, Diana A. (Aspiazu) Of Boston, died on July 27, 2020. Diana was a beacon of life and hope and appreciated all she was surrounded by and made all around her better. She was 64 years old. Mrs. Saunders Juliano passed away due to complications from breast cancer. The family is very appreciative of the tremendous support from the doctors, nurses and support staff at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. Diana is survived by her husband Philip and her daughter Caroline-Camilla Saunders, as well as stepchildren Philip, Jr. and his wife Samantha, Brett and his wife Holly, Wesley and Brittany. Diana is also survived by her two brothers Hernando and Gary Aspiazu. Diana possessed a wonderful appreciation for and curiosity of the world around her. For all she came into contact with she made their world a better place. She did so as a mother, sister, wife and daughter to the late Jesus and Carmella Aspiazu. Diana was a graduate of Ursuline Academy and Tulane University, both symbols of academic excellence in the great city of her native New Orleans. Diana spent her professional life at technology leader IBM, where she held a variety of leadership roles during her over 35 year career there. Specific arrangements and tributes of her life in both her adopted city of Boston and her native New Orleans will be announced at a later date. In the meantime, expressions of sympathy can be donated in Diana's name to the Serviam Annual Fund, Ursuline Academy, 2635 State St., New Orleans, LA 70118 or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/The Jimmy Fund, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100
Published in The Boston Globe from July 29 to Aug. 2, 2020
