BECHAKIAN, Diana (Attarian) Of Woburn, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on April 29, 2020. Diana was the beloved wife of the late Hagop Bechakian. She was the devoted mother of Stephen Bechakian and his wife Ann of Billerica, Shirley Hudson and her late husband Edward of Woburn and Paula Bechakian of Woburn. She was the loving grandmother of Michael, David & Janet Bechakian and Cody Hudson. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing public safety measures, a private Graveside Service will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Arlington. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. James Armenian Church, 465 Mt. Auburn St., Watertown, MA 02472. For online guestbook and to light a candle in her memory, please visit giragosianfuneralhome.com Giragosian Funeral Home
617-924-0606
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020