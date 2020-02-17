|
MILADIN, Diana C. (Imbimbo) Of Glendale, AZ, formerly of Wilmington, February 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard Miladin. Daughter of the late John and Margaret (Duggan) Imbimbo. Cherished sister of Elizabeth "Betsy" Woods and her husband William McGuire of Wilmington, John Imbimbo and his wife Liz of Greenfield. Loving aunt of Jane Woods, Rheann and Nick Imbimbo. Loving great-aunt of Emma and Brendan Ceres. Further survived by many cousins, extended family members and friends. A memorial wake will be held on Saturday, February 22nd from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 374 Main St., WILMINGTON. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For a complete obituary or to leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Wilmington - Medford - Woburn
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 18, 2020