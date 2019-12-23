|
DANO, Diana (Sota) Of Revere, passed away on December 21, 2019 at age 66. She was born in Albania and was an oil and petroleum cartographer. She was the beloved wife of Liu Dano, an amazing mother of Armida Dano and Anxhela Maranda, the daughter of Athina Sota and the grandmother of two wonderful grandkids. Her love and caring nature made all around her feel loved, nurtured and respected. She was immensely respected and loved by all her family and friends. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend a Memorial Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com. Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 27, 2019