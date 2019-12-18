Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0174
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Parish
549 Washington Street
Norwood, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DIANA O'TOOLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DIANA E. (TOTO) O'TOOLE

DIANA E. (TOTO) O'TOOLE Obituary
O'TOOLE, Diana E. (Toto) Of South Yarmouth, formerly of Norwood and Roslindale, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of the late Edward F. O'Toole. Loving mother of Laurie-Anne of Osterville. Devoted sister of Salvatore & his wife Kathy of Franklin and Theresa & her husband Carmen of Readville. Cherished grandmother of Dylan and Brooke. Adored great-grandmother of Atlas. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her Funeral on Saturday, December 21st at 10AM from the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole St., NORWOOD, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM in St. Catherine of Siena Parish, 549 Washington Street, Norwood. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery in Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday from 4-8PM in the Funeral Home. Her family would like to thank everyone at the Cape Cod VNA Hospice for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Diana's name may be made to VNA of Cape Cod Hospice Care, 255 Independence Drive, Hyannis, MA 02601. www.GilloolyFuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 19, 2019
