|
|
O'TOOLE, Diana E. (Toto) Of South Yarmouth, formerly of Norwood and Roslindale, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of the late Edward F. O'Toole. Loving mother of Laurie-Anne of Osterville. Devoted sister of Salvatore & his wife Kathy of Franklin and Theresa & her husband Carmen of Readville. Cherished grandmother of Dylan and Brooke. Adored great-grandmother of Atlas. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her Funeral on Saturday, December 21st at 10AM from the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole St., NORWOOD, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM in St. Catherine of Siena Parish, 549 Washington Street, Norwood. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery in Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday from 4-8PM in the Funeral Home. Her family would like to thank everyone at the Cape Cod VNA Hospice for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Diana's name may be made to VNA of Cape Cod Hospice Care, 255 Independence Drive, Hyannis, MA 02601. www.GilloolyFuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Diana E. (Toto) O'TOOLE
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 19, 2019