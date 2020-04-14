|
OLNEY, Diana Forbes At 93, Diana Forbes Olney found peace on March 10, 2020. Diana was born July 27, 1926 in Marlow, England, the eldest of three children, to Stewart and Hilary Forbes, and soon after her birth returned to Mexico where her father worked for Royal Dutch/Shell Company. In 1937, her family returned to England and in 1940, Diana was evacuated to Canada during the Battle of Britain, and finished her education in Ottawa. While visiting Boston, Diana met William Bowditch Rogers, III and they married in 1945 and had three sons. In 1956, Diana met and married William Salisbury Olney, in New York City and had two daughters. In 1963, they moved to Wellesley, then to Dedham, Back Bay, and Fox Hill Village. When 63, Diana and Bill were in an auto accident, where she sustained significant mental and physical injuries which she pressed to overcome and live a full life. Diana was a much admired and loved volunteer at the Vincent Memorial Hospital, now the MGH Vincent Department of OBGYN. She was the hospital's first (Hispanic) translator, started a small flower stand in the hospital hallways which has grown into the MGH Gift Shop, served on the Vincent Memorial Hospital Foundation Board of Managers, and was a founding member and volunteer of the Ladies Visiting Committee. Diana performed in 30 Vincent Shows. She is survived by her brother John Forbes, two daughters Diana Olney and Cynthia Knight, two sons Will Rogers and Peter Rogers, nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Diana was preceded in death by her husband Bill Olney and her son John Rogers. In Diana's honor, please give to the MGH flower fund. Checks payable to 'MGH LVC'. Mail to Janet Shipman, 7 Old Valley Road, Swan's Island, ME 04585. For information on Diana's Celebration of Life planned for this summer or full obituary, email [email protected]
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020