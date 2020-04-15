|
OLNEY, Diana Forbes Died peacefully March 10, 2020, in Washington, DC. Mrs. Olney was born July 27, 1926 in Marlow, England, the eldest of three children, to Stewart and Hilary Forbes. She spent her first eleven years in Mexico (where her father was employed by the Royal Dutch/Shell Company). In 1937, the Forbes' returned to England and in 1940, with the Battle of Britain, Diana then 14, was evacuated to Canada. She lived with an unknown family in Montreal for a period, completed boarding school in Ottawa, then worked at Sun Life and was in the Sun Life WWII troop. When visiting relatives in Boston, Diana met William Bowditch Rogers, III of Boston and they married in 1945, and had three sons. Bill Rogers died in 1953. In 1955, a widow with three young boys, she met William Salisbury Olney of NYC, and they married in 1956 and had two daughters. In 1963, the family moved from Westport, CT, to Wellesley with a house on the Charles River, where Diana enjoyed family time canoeing/picnicking. She hosted family, friends, and Bill's clients at many joyous parties. On weekends, Diana packed up the car, gathered children and cats, picked up Bill at Harvard, and drove the four hours to their condo at the Mad River Glen Ski Area, where she enjoyed her family time and camaraderie with ski friends. Much later they moved to Dedham. Diana devoted many years of service and tremendous energy to her favorite volunteer causes of The Vincent Club and the Vincent Memorial Hospital, now the Massachusetts General Hospital Vincent Department of OBGYN. She was a longtime member of the Vincent Board of Managers, and in 1969, she was a founding volunteer and member of the hospital's Ladies Visiting Committee. As a volunteer, she created a small flower stand in a hallway, which has evolved into the MGH Gift Shop; and, when stepping in to translate in the emergency ward, she became a volunteer (Hispanic) translator. A longtime member of the Vincent Club, she performed in or was backstage for approximately 30 shows and served as Vice President of PR from 1974-1976. In 1996, they moved to the Back Bay and Diana added other organizations to her volunteer orbit of Boston's Wang Theater, the NAAB, the Women's Educational and Industrial Union, and Harvard University. Tragically, their lives were rocked by an auto accident in 1990 as Diana sustained major injuries; they then moved to Fox Hill Village in Westwood. After Bill died in 2001, Diana continued to live there until 2011, when she moved to D.C. to be with family. Diana died comfortably, with family at her side. Diana was well known for enduring cross continent trips engineered by Bill Olney, and enjoyed all manner of outdoor activities, especially sailing in Maine, tennis and skiing. Before the auto accident, she was getting into golf. Diana combined a remarkable vitality with a consistently positive outlook. Her friends remember her for her commitment, warmth, generosity, and infectious sense of humor; and her children have fond memories of her visits to their schools, watching games and attending events, and bringing her delicious macaroons. Mrs. Olney is survived by her brother John Forbes, two daughters (Diana Olney and Cynthia Knight), two sons (Will Rogers and Peter Rogers), nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Olney and her son John Rogers. Please honor Diana with a donation of flowers for staff at the MGH. Checks payable to MGH LVC, and mail to Janet Shipman, 7 Old Valley Road, Swan's Island, ME 04585. Her Celebration of Life may be planned for this summer. To be updated, email: [email protected]
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020