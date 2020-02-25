|
|
TOMKINSON, Diana Leigh Diana Leigh Tomkinson Diana Leigh Tomkinson With great sadness our family announces that our beloved Diana Leigh Tomkinson, of Weston and Eastham, passed away at home on February 19th at the age of 60, surrounded by her family after a hard fought and courageous battle against cancer. She was a devoted daughter, wife and mother to two daughters and grandma to a vivacious 3 year old and a great friend to many. Diana grew up in Brunswick, Maine with her parents; Shirley and Paul Durgin and 3 siblings; Denise, Debbie and Jim. Diana and Blake were high-school sweethearts and their marriage was a bond that was the core of our family and represented an example that few will live up to but all strive for. Diana graduated from the University of Maine at Orono with a BS in electrical engineering. Following graduation, Diana worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, followed by Raytheon, where she met several lifelong friends. Following the family move to Colorado, she worked at several telecommunications companies, before returning to Massachusetts to focus on life sciences, fulfilling her desire to shift to what had become a family affair since her husband and daughters were all in life sciences as well. Her love and commitment to her family and work was evident by the fact she was the definition of home; an enjoyable, happy place where you can live, be respected, laugh, learn and be cared for. Though unassuming by nature, she was voted most shy in high school, her unselfishness and determination provided the foundation and guidance for others to achieve their ambitions while pursuing her aspirations as a software engineer and mother. Diana is survived by her husband, daughters and their partners, David and Ian, granddaughter Adelyn, mother and three siblings. Family and friends are invited to a memorial at the Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 56 Washington St., WELLESLEY HILLS, MA 02481, on Saturday, February 29th, 2020 from 2 to 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family greatly appreciates your donation to a memorial fund set up to honor Diana by supporting research for the identification and detection of malignancies hidden by fibroids. To donate, please contribute to "The Diana Tomkinson Memorial Fund" at The Cambridge Trust Company or via a connected GoFundMe campaign "Diana Tomkinson Memorial Fund for Fibroid Research" https://tinyurl.com/txhrhf5 www.BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 26, 2020