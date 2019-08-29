|
SIGMON, Diana M. (Grasso) Of Revere, formerly of Malden, passed away peacefully in hospice on August 24, 2019 after a long illness. She was 73 years old. Daughter of the late Ralph & Phyllis (DeAmelio) Grasso. Beloved sister of Marianne Fernandes & her husband Paul, & the late Kenneth P. Grasso, Sr., recently deceased, & the late Francis Grasso & his surviving wife Ernestine. Diane was a much beloved aunt, "Auntie De De' to Frank W., Ernest R., Kenneth P., Jr., Angela M., Alex, Stephen R., Lynda A. Grasso, & the late William R. Grasso. Visiting Hours from the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN, on Wednesday, September 4th, from 4-7pm. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be private. In honor of the loving care given to Diane in hospice, in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 or Caredimensions.org For directions & guestbook visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019