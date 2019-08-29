Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 324-8680
Resources
More Obituaries for DIANA SIGMON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DIANA M. (GRASSO) SIGMON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DIANA M. (GRASSO) SIGMON Obituary
SIGMON, Diana M. (Grasso) Of Revere, formerly of Malden, passed away peacefully in hospice on August 24, 2019 after a long illness. She was 73 years old. Daughter of the late Ralph & Phyllis (DeAmelio) Grasso. Beloved sister of Marianne Fernandes & her husband Paul, & the late Kenneth P. Grasso, Sr., recently deceased, & the late Francis Grasso & his surviving wife Ernestine. Diane was a much beloved aunt, "Auntie De De' to Frank W., Ernest R., Kenneth P., Jr., Angela M., Alex, Stephen R., Lynda A. Grasso, & the late William R. Grasso. Visiting Hours from the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN, on Wednesday, September 4th, from 4-7pm. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be private. In honor of the loving care given to Diane in hospice, in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 or Caredimensions.org For directions & guestbook visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DIANA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now