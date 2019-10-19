|
STAINOW, Diana Metcalf Aged 93, died at home surrounded by family and her longtime aides on October 11, 2019. Born on March 28, 1926, in Boston to Thomas and Elizabeth Metcalf. She attended Shady Hill School in Cambridge, MA and The Madeira School in Fairfax, VA. She then went on to study painting and drawing at Parson's and the School of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. In 1954, she married Gregory Stainow. The couple had three children and resided in Paris until their divorce in 1979. Following some itinerant years, during which she lived, among other places, in Hong Kong, she made homes in Paris and London where she devoted herself to art, writing, further travel, and time spent with family and friends. She was cared for in her final years in New York City. Diana was an original; beautiful, unconventional, at times defiant, her singular personality and style made life more colorful and vivid to those who knew her. She was an artist whose work reflected a keen eye for color and pattern. She also had a great curiosity about non-Western culture and artistic traditions, particularly Chinese and Celtic art. She trawled the world looking for motifs to incorporate into her paintings, and was an adventurous traveler, fashion risk-taker, and remarkable interior decorator. Her generosity touched many lives. She will be missed by her children, Christopher Stainow, Isabel Stainow Wilcox and Alexandra Stainov, her brother, Robert T.P. Metcalf, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A memorial will be held for family and friends in Boston on November 8. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the .
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019