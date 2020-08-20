|
DUNEV, Diana Wheeler Loving Wife and Mother Age 46, of Westport, CT, wife of Alexander Dunev, passed away Saturday, August 15th at home surrounded by her family. Diana was born May 30, 1974 in Louisville, KY, daughter of Robert and Martha (Kinkaid) Wheeler, and has been a resident of Westport for the past seven years. Prior to moving to Westport, she had resided in Boston, MA from 1999 to 2006. She loved knitting and latch hooking, and most of all, she loved her two daughters. Survivors, in addition to her husband and mother and father, include two daughters Olivia Dunev and Quinn Dunev, both of Westport, two sisters Julie Wheeler of San Francisco, CA and Ellie Wheeler and her husband David Payne of NYC, and two nieces Avery Wheeler Payne and Gwen Naugle. A private Mass of Christian Burial will take place Friday, August 21 at 10AM, at the Church of the Assumption, 98 Riverside Avenue, Westport. The Mass will be available for viewing by live-stream by visiting www.AssumptionWestport.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 21, 2020