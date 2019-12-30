Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
7:45 AM
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
71 Central Street
Stoneham, MA
View Map
Resources
DIANE (MARCOTTI) BOWEN


1956 - 2019
DIANE (MARCOTTI) BOWEN Obituary
BOWEN, Diane (Marcotti) Of Stoneham, formerly of Melrose, Dec. 30, 2019, at age 63. Beloved wife of John F. Bowen, with whom she shared 41 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Vanessa Bello and her husband Andrew of Waltham, Gina Foshage and her husband William of Boxford, Julia Wrightenberry and her husband Chandler of Wilmington, NC, and stepmother of Carmen Pepe and her husband Mike of Avon Lake, OH. Cherished daughter of Arthur and Norma (Gradone) Marcotti of Melrose. Dear sister of the late A. Douglas Marcotti and his surviving wife Alison of Melrose. Proud grandmother of Tegan, William, Pase and Pierdon. Relatives & friends will gather in honor of Diane's life for Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE on Thursday, Jan. 2 from 4-8pm, and again on Friday at 7:45am before leaving in procession to St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham for her Funeral Mass at 9:00am. Gifts in memory of Diane may be made to , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 or to St. Patrick's Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, MA 02180. For online tribute, or directions, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
