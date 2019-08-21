|
|
CLARE, Diane (Palmer) Age 91, of Groton, formerly of Weston, Aug. 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard W. Clare, Jr. Loving mother of Richard W. Clare III of Westport, Lisa Kinnaird of Cold Spring, NY, and Cynthia C. Riddle of Harvard, their spouses and her cherished grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Dana Clare. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Diane on Friday, Aug. 23rd at 1:00 pm at Rivercourt Residences, 8 West Main St., Groton, MA. Burial in Linwood Cemetery, Weston will be private. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.concordfuneral.com
View the online memorial for Diane (Palmer) CLARE
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 22, 2019