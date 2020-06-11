|
DeLUCA, Diane E. (Bowles) The longtime Newton resident passed away on June 9th. Diane, originally from Boston, moved to Newton Corner as a teenager where she would meet her high school sweetheart and start a family. Diane will be remembered as a loving, caring Mom, Nana, and friend. She loved to have conversations with those she came across during her walks and always would check in on her friends and family to try and brighten their day with her kind words. Her passion and love for others was tangible to all of those she came across. She used this passion for others throughout her life working many different jobs, including working overnights as a home health aide for many years. She always had pets throughout her life including dogs, cats, and birds. Diane enjoyed painting watercolor and listening to classic rock on the radio. Diane is survived by her husband Joe DeLuca of Newton, her son Joey DeLuca and his wife Christina of Swampscott, her son Danny DeLuca and his wife Alicia of Newton, 4 grandchildren Angelina, Rose, Danny and Nico DeLuca. She leaves behind her sister Priscilla Bowles of Salisbury and was predeceased by her brother John Bowles, father Wilbur Bowles and mother Patricia Bowles (Jango). She is also survived by 7 nieces and nephews, and many grandnieces and grandnephews. Diane always talked about her angels and is now at peace with them. Visitation at the Magni FH, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON on Tues., June 16 from 10am-12noon. Burial to follow at Newton Cemetery. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020