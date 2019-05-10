Boston Globe Obituaries
DIANE E. (MCCAMBLY) HOWARD

DIANE E. (MCCAMBLY) HOWARD Obituary
HOWARD, Diane E. (McCambly) Lifelong resident of Medford, May 9th. Beloved wife of the late Robert "Huzza" Howard. Devoted mother of Diane Howard, Debby Conway and her husband Danny, Bob Howard and his wife Dianne, John Howard and his wife Doreen, Michael Howard and his wife Elaine, Danny Howard and his wife Trisha, and Erin Simpson and her husband Steve. Loving nana of 15 grandchildren, and soon to be great-nana. Caring aunt of Jessica McCambly, and many other loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Tuesday, May 14th, at 10:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 441 Fellsway West, Medford, at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday, 4-8 pm. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Diane's name to the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress, 20 Burlington Mall Road, Suite 261, Burlington, MA 01803. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019
