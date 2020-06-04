|
KAREL, Diane E. Age 73, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home (Chatham, MA) on Wednesday, May 20, after succumbing to her illness of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. She will be deeply missed by her husband, family, and the countless friends she made over the years. For online condolences or for information on when the Memorial Service will take place, please visit the Nickerson Funeral Home webpage. www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020