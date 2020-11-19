DACEY, Diane F. It is with great sadness that the family of Diane F. Dacey announces her passing, Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the age of 84 years. Diane attended Milton High School (1954) and New England Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing. She was a proud Army veteran who served as a surgical nurse in Vietnam and retired from Milton Hospital after a 42-year career. Diane valued time with her family and friends. She enjoyed gardening, reading, bird watching, crafts and travel. She cherished her weekly dominoes games with her lifelong friends. Diane was predeceased by her husband John P. Dacey, her parents George F., Jr. and Barbara Winslow Fellows, her brother Peter Fellows, her cousin Ralph Fellows, Jr., and her sister-in-law Dorothy Bosworth. Diane is survived by her sister-in-law Marlene Fellows of Roswell, GA, Peter and Marlene's children Lauren (Pat) McBride, Peter J. (Priscilla) F. Fellows, and Scott W. Fellows, and her cousins Fred Fellows and Julia Fellows Osborne. Also survived by her nieces Jane (Joseph) Mazzarella, Jacqueline (Paul) Driscoll, Nancy Bosworth and nephews David Bosworth and Charles (Delphine) Bosworth. Interment Services will be private. Diane will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Veterans section of Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Diane's memory can be made to Wounded Warriors
, Disabled American Veterans, or The Salvation Army.