FEMINO, Diane (Diliberto) Age 67, of Wareham, passed away on Wed., July 3rd, at St. Luke's Hospital. Her devoted husband Richard of 47 years was by her side. Born on May 31, 1952 in Watertown, she was the daughter of Peter and Yolanda (Stefanini) Diliberto. She graduated from Watertown High in 1970. As a child, Diane's parents would take her and her eight siblings for a drive to Swift's Beach to visit their family cottage. After falling in love with the area, she and Richie moved to Wareham in 1990 to raise their children and be near her sisters. Together, they created a beautiful life in a home that they loved. Diane had a gift for gardening and unique ability to care for, create and grow. Her compassion and patience shined through her plants, flowers, and vegetables. Cooking also came natural to her as she welcomed everyone into her kitchen, treated them like family and considered it an honor to feed them well. She leaves behind her son Rocky, his wife Jennifer and her grandson Angelo. She also leaves behind her daughter Gina, her husband Bob, and their children Bobby, Jr., Paulie, and Teresa. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Yolanda, her mother-in-law, Teresa Femino, her brother, Gregory Diliberto, her sister, Cynthia DeLuca and her brother-in-law, Michael O'Connell. She is survived by her sister Rosemary Smith and her husband Ronald; her sister Anne O'Connell; her sister Lisa Diliberto; her sister Patty Frisoli and her husband Paul; her sister Jackie Daniels; her sister Anita Diliberto and Peter Flori. She is the sister-in-law to Bobby and Cindy Femino; Kenny and Francine Femino, Jeff Daniels and Bobby DeLuca. She also leaves behind many cherished nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at St. Patrick's Church, 82 High St., Wareham, at 11:30 AM, followed by burial at Massachusetts National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to The , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements by Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, WAREHAM. For directions and on-line guestbook visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 8, 2019