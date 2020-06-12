|
|
FONTANINI, Diane Fontanini, Diane Palma (Zaniboni), of Mansfield, age 75, passed away on June 12, 2020. Beloved mother of Kathleen Hemond of Mansfield and Deborah Quinlan of New Eagle, PA. Devoted grandmother of Nicholas, Adam and Kyle Hemond. Longtime companion of Louis DiPietro. Sister of Marilyn Stoll of Whitman and the late Peter and Edward Zaniboni. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services are private and are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, FOXBOROUGH. To send an online condolence and view a complete obituary, visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation or Compassionate Care Hospice of Southeastern Massachusetts LLC, 100 Myles Standish Blvd., Suite 103, Taunton, MA 02780. Roberts and Sons Funeral Home 30 South Street Foxborough, MA 02035 508-543-5471
Published in The Boston Globe on June 13, 2020