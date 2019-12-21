Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 324-8680
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
DIANE (LAIDLEY) FOURNIER

DIANE (LAIDLEY) FOURNIER Obituary
FOURNIER, Diane (Laidley) Of Malden, formerly of Everett, Dec. 20, 2019. Beloved wife of Steven Fournier. Daughter of the late Gerald & Delores (Noble) Laidley. Loving mother of Aylia Fournier. Dear sister of Gerald Laidley & his wife Joanne, Donna Laidley & her husband Michael Corliss, Laura Moro & her husband James, Tom Laidley & his wife Joyce, Paul Laidley, & the late Katherine Fudge. Sister in-law of Patricia Laidley. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, & loving friends. Visitation will be held at the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN on Friday, Dec. 27th from 10:00am-12:00pm. A Service will be held at 11:30am during the Visitation. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Diane's memory may be made to Epilepsy Foundation of New England, 650 Suffolk St., #405, Lowell, MA 01854. For directions & guestbook, visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 24, 2019
