|
|
FOURNIER, Diane (Laidley) Of Malden, formerly of Everett, Dec. 20, 2019. Beloved wife of Steven Fournier. Daughter of the late Gerald & Delores (Noble) Laidley. Loving mother of Aylia Fournier. Dear sister of Gerald Laidley & his wife Joanne, Donna Laidley & her husband Michael Corliss, Laura Moro & her husband James, Tom Laidley & his wife Joyce, Paul Laidley, & the late Katherine Fudge. Sister in-law of Patricia Laidley. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, & loving friends. Visitation will be held at the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN on Friday, Dec. 27th from 10:00am-12:00pm. A Service will be held at 11:30am during the Visitation. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Diane's memory may be made to Epilepsy Foundation of New England, 650 Suffolk St., #405, Lowell, MA 01854. For directions & guestbook, visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 24, 2019