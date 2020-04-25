|
HYLAND, Diane G. (Ysusi) Formerly of Revere, of Lynn, April 22nd at 71 years. Devoted wife of the late Francis W. Hyland, Jr. Cherished mother of Kimberly L. Perry & her husband Vance Perry of Marblehead & Kelli A. Hyland & her companion Bill Adams of Lynn. Adoring niece to Amelia J. "Amy" Fernandez, formerly of Revere, of Danvers & the late Otillia "Tillie" Bonanno & her late husband Anthony. Beloved cousin of Anthony G. Bonanno & wife Jane (Flynn) Bonanno of Topsfield & several other cousins. Due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, Funeral Services & Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery will be held privately. Diane worked for many years for the City of Revere as an administrative assistant in the Elections Department & later in the Housing Department. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Shapiro-Rudolph Adult Day Center, 240 Lynnfield St., Peabody, MA 01960. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020