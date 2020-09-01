GAUDET, Diane (Toscano) Age 70, of Berwick, ME, formerly of Belmont, Aug. 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Gaudet. Loving mother of Rayna Gaudet and Keith Gaudet and his girlfriend Sandy Craig. Dear sister of Theresa DeNutte and Gilda Naranjo. Cherished sister-in-law to Kip Gaudet. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcome to Celebrate Diane's Life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Thursday from 4-7 PM, and again on Friday at 9 AM, followed by a 10 AM Graveside Service in Calvary Cemetery. Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19, please abide by the social distancing guidelines, wear a mask and bring a chair for the cemetery if you would like. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com