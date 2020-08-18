|
|
GREEN, Diane H. (Huss) Age 89, formerly of Waban and Boston, died peacefully on August 15, 2020, at her home in Baltimore, Maryland. A pioneer in children's media, Diane was the founder of Parents' Choice and the author of three children's books. She is survived by her devoted children, Claire (Tom Foster) and John (Andrea Weiss); her grandchildren, Elizabeth (David Epstein), Daniel (Gail Axelrod), and Benjamin (Hannah); her great-grandchildren, Andre and Ezra; her nieces and nephews, NancyKarin Vardi, Richard, Nancy, Carol van Oosterwijk, Robert, and Diane Bailey; her brother-in-law, Malcolm; and her brother and sister-in-law, Arnold and Edith. She was predeceased by her husband, Sidney; her sister-in-law, Susan; a nephew, Eric Gelfand; and her sister, Betsey Freiburger. A graveside service was held in Newton, Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art, Amherst, Massachusetts. Levine Chapels, Brookline
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020