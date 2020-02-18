Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John's Episcopal Church
297 Lowell Ave
Newton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DIANE JOYCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DIANE JOYCE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DIANE JOYCE Obituary
JOYCE, Diane Age 81, of Needham, formerly of Newton, February 9, 2020. Born in Winchester, Diane was raised and educated in Newton. She was a graduate of Newton Junior College, Gorham State Teachers College, Newton Andover Theological School and received a Master's in Psychology from Boston University. Diane taught in the Sudbury Public Schools for 3 years. She went on to work in administration at Princeton University and retired from Boston College. Diane was an avid knitter and reader and also enjoyed ceramics. The loving daughter of the late T. Arnold and G. Mildred (Alders) Joyce, Diane leaves her dear sister Betsy DeWolf of Holliston. Diane was the aunt of the late Katherine DeWolf. She is also survived by several cousins. A Memorial Service will be held in St. John's Episcopal Church, 297 Lowell Ave., Newton on Saturday, February 29th at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Diane's name may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215 or to Constellation Hospice Services, 180 Low St., Newburyport, MA 01950. For obit, directions or to share a memory of Diane, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DIANE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eaton Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -