|
|
JOYCE, Diane Age 81, of Needham, formerly of Newton, February 9, 2020. Born in Winchester, Diane was raised and educated in Newton. She was a graduate of Newton Junior College, Gorham State Teachers College, Newton Andover Theological School and received a Master's in Psychology from Boston University. Diane taught in the Sudbury Public Schools for 3 years. She went on to work in administration at Princeton University and retired from Boston College. Diane was an avid knitter and reader and also enjoyed ceramics. The loving daughter of the late T. Arnold and G. Mildred (Alders) Joyce, Diane leaves her dear sister Betsy DeWolf of Holliston. Diane was the aunt of the late Katherine DeWolf. She is also survived by several cousins. A Memorial Service will be held in St. John's Episcopal Church, 297 Lowell Ave., Newton on Saturday, February 29th at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Diane's name may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215 or to Constellation Hospice Services, 180 Low St., Newburyport, MA 01950. For obit, directions or to share a memory of Diane, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020