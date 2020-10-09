1/1
DIANE KASKI DEMENT
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DIANE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DeMENT, Diane Kaski Age 75, of Boxborough, MA, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 with her husband by her side. Diane was born June 22, 1945, in Waukegan, IL to Lawrence and Mary Helen Kaski. She grew up in Waukegan and attended Waukegan High School, graduated from Middlebury College, and attended the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School. She went on to a career as a Financial Aid Consultant for Wheelock College as well as time with the CEEB and MEFA. Diane was active in local town committees and UCC Congregational of Boxborough. She is survived by her husband of 51 years Ralph DeMent, her two children Michelle Wolfram and James DeMent, her sister Jane Hamilton, her son-in-law Gregg Wolfram, her daughter-in-law Amy Peterson, her nephews and niece Michael, John and Elizabeth, her six grandchildren Avery, Torsten, Callan, Oskar, Scott and Elizabeth, her great-grandniece Liesl and her great-granddaughter Hadley. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Diane's name may be made to St. Labre Indian School, www.stlabre.org or the World Wildlife Fund, www.worldwildlife.org Please visit her memorial page at actonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved