DeMENT, Diane Kaski Age 75, of Boxborough, MA, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 with her husband by her side. Diane was born June 22, 1945, in Waukegan, IL to Lawrence and Mary Helen Kaski. She grew up in Waukegan and attended Waukegan High School, graduated from Middlebury College, and attended the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School. She went on to a career as a Financial Aid Consultant for Wheelock College as well as time with the CEEB and MEFA. Diane was active in local town committees and UCC Congregational of Boxborough. She is survived by her husband of 51 years Ralph DeMent, her two children Michelle Wolfram and James DeMent, her sister Jane Hamilton, her son-in-law Gregg Wolfram, her daughter-in-law Amy Peterson, her nephews and niece Michael, John and Elizabeth, her six grandchildren Avery, Torsten, Callan, Oskar, Scott and Elizabeth, her great-grandniece Liesl and her great-granddaughter Hadley. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Diane's name may be made to St. Labre Indian School, www.stlabre.org
or the World Wildlife Fund, www.worldwildlife.org
Please visit her memorial page at actonfuneralhome.com