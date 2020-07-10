Boston Globe Obituaries

Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 14, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
DIANE L. (REPPUCCI) COSTELLO

DIANE L. (REPPUCCI) COSTELLO Obituary
COSTELLO, Diane L. (Reppucci) Of Malden, age 77, July 8th. Loving mother of Karen Cressa of CA. Cherished grandmother of Nathaniel, Nicholas, Brennah, Anthony, Michael, Matthew, & Siennah. Dear sister of Gerard Reppucci, Jr. of Saugus & the late Joseph Reppucci. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend an hour of Visitation in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Tuesday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Adhering to the guidelines of the state and CDC recommendations, face coverings and social distancing measures will be required. Due to the guidelines, Funeral Services are private. For directions, condolences & obit, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020
