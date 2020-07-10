|
COSTELLO, Diane L. (Reppucci) Of Malden, age 77, July 8th. Loving mother of Karen Cressa of CA. Cherished grandmother of Nathaniel, Nicholas, Brennah, Anthony, Michael, Matthew, & Siennah. Dear sister of Gerard Reppucci, Jr. of Saugus & the late Joseph Reppucci. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend an hour of Visitation in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Tuesday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Adhering to the guidelines of the state and CDC recommendations, face coverings and social distancing measures will be required. Due to the guidelines, Funeral Services are private. For directions, condolences & obit, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020