|
|
FORSYTHE, Diane L. Of Burlington, March 6. Diane was the beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Genevieve Forsythe. Loving sister of Mary of Burlington, Thomas & his wife Carla of Tewksbury, Sandra Sparrow & her husband Wayne of Lexington, Donna of Billerica and James & his wife Moffarah of Providence, RI. Diane is also survived by 10 nieces and nephews & 9 great-nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home located at 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Tuesday, March 10 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Services will begin on Wednesday, March 11 at 9:00 a.m. at the Sullivan Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will begin at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret's Church located at 111 Winn St., Burlington. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. The Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Diane's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.stmargaretburlington.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020