MARCH, Diane L. Age 73, of North Port, FL, formerly of Randolph, MA, entered into rest on August 21, 2020. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Irving A. and Bertha P. (Paul) March. Loving sister of Harold L. March and his wife, Lynne, of Canton. Cherished "Aunty" of Andrew I. March and his wife, Michelle Rosen-March, of Arlington. Adoring great-aunt of Emily Beth March and Eddy March, both of Arlington. Beloved long-time best friend of Susan Epstein of Randolph. Diane worked as a co-owner in the family business, Moneysaver of Randolph, for many years. An active member of the community, both in MA and FL, she served on the Randolph Chamber of Commerce, and was once honored as Rotary Club Humanitarian of the Year. She also enjoyed being an usher at the Rockland Trust Pavilion in Boston. Diane will be fondly remembered for her cooking, in particular for what has come to be known as "Aunty's Rice", "Aunty's Breakfast", "Diane's Candy", and her delectable lemon meringue pie. She also loved clowns and treasured her large collection of clown paraphernalia and Mickey Mouse mementos. Her trademark outfit was red, black and white. Diane also enjoyed taking cruises. While in MA, she loved to dine at Chinatown Restaurant in Stoughton. A lifelong lover of animals, she frequently recounted stories of the antics she had seen animals perform. Known for being stubborn yet not opinionated, Diane was a loving person, always giving of herself to family and friends. A private graveside service for Diane will be held on Friday, August 28th. Shiva will be observed on Friday from 6 PM to 8:30 PM via Zoom at: https://mit.zoom.us/j/92707941514. For password, call Stanetsky Memorial Chapel at 781-821-4600. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215 or at www.joslin.org. www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 26, 2020