PITTMAN, Diane L. Of Largo, Florida, passed away on Sept. 25, 2020 as a result of a long hard battle with cancer. Diane was born March 8, 1955 in Jamaica Plain, MA. She grew up in East Dedham, MA. Later moving to Largo, Florida. She was the daughter of the late George and Virginia (Thompson) Clark. She was married to the late Jerome Pittman. Diane is survived by four loving sisters;Jeanie Clark and her companion George Riccardi., Barbara Gomes, Karen Clark and Kimberly Meyer and husband Richard Meyer; nieces and nephews: Jason Cromwell., Kerri Kearns, Amanda, Ricky, Kaylene and LeeAnna Meyer and many loyal friends and family members. Diane was a member of the Seminole Ladies of Elk #25119. She also was a member of the Army Navy Union Garrison #3697. Local service information is on Sylvan Abbey's webpage. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date due the COVID restrictions.