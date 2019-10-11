Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
DIANE LEE COX Obituary
COX, Diane Lee Of Medford, formerly of Lexington, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Marjorie (Wagner) Cox and Kenneth Cox. Loving sister of Steven & his wife Karen of Stoneham, Kevin & his wife Donna of Bedford, Sandra Domings & her husband Richard of Lexington, Linda Cormier & her husband Jack of Florida, Deborah Cruz & her husband Dennis of Bridgewater and the late Michael Cox. Diane is also survived by 12 nieces and nephews, 10 great-nieces and nephews as well as many cousins and friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt., 128/95 Woburn side) on Saturday, October 26 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Funeral Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Diane may be made to the , , or a . For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019
