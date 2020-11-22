1/
DIANE LYNN KUEBLER
1955 - 2020
KUEBLER, Diane Lynn Of Chestnut Hill, MA, died Sunday, November 15, 2020 after a valiant battle with glioblastoma. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Evelyn (Mills) Kuebler of Yonkers, NY and Aqua Vista, Danbury, CT. Diane was born on September 19, 1955 in New York and attended school in Yonkers, NY. She graduated from Quinnipiac College with an A.S. in Cytotechnology in 1976 and Northeastern University in Boston in 1979 with a B.S. in Health Science. Employed by Massachusetts General Hospital as a Cytotechnologist for over 40 years, she retired in 2019. During her working years, Diane served in several elected positions for the Massachusetts Cytology Society and Histotechnology Society. Her passion was researching Seabee involvement during WWII, especially on Iwo Jima where her father served in the Navy's 31st Construction Battalion as a Seabee. She made two trips to Iwo Jima with a military travel group, spoke to reunion groups and at symposiums regarding the Seabees' activity on Iwo Jima and other South Pacific locations. For many years, she has corresponded with numerous veterans and others she met during her travels around the country giving her talks. With her partner, Tom Sommer, Diane participated with war reeinactment groups in New England and other areas portraying a nurse in WWI and WWII. She is survived by her brother, Chris, and sister-in-law, Linda Kuebler of Danbury, CT; her sister, Linda, and brother-in-law, Sam Spak of Block Island, RI; niece, Elizabeth Spak Boyle; nephew, Jonathan Spak; three great-nieces; two great-nephews; and her loving partner, Tom Sommer of Groton, MA. A Memorial Service will be held in the future. In her memory, do a kind deed for a veteran or military person. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
