CLIFFORD, Diane M. (Dawson) Age 75, of Mashpee, formerly of Somerville on May 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Clifford. Loving daughter of the late Caroline (Neiman) and Frank Dawson. Dear mother of Sandra D. Clifford of Mashpee, Brian D. Hollis and his wife Lisa of Springfield, MO. Sister of Cathleen M. McDonnell, her husband Joseph of Sagamore Beach, and Kenneth J. Dawson of MD. Grandmother of Christopher Hollis, his wife Libby and Kristen Skinner. Aunt of Ryan, Jonathan and Amanda McDonnell. Great-aunt of Ari. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Calling Hours at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, Saturday morning 9:00-11:00 am immediately followed by a Funeral Home Service. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Diane was a retired Purchasing Agent for the City of Somerville. She was also an active volunteer for Somerville Public Schools, Reading Program. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA Published in The Boston Globe on May 8, 2019