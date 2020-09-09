1/1
DIANE M. DUBREUIL
DuBREUIL, Diane M. Of Randolph, formerly of Dedham, September 8, 2020. Diane was the much loved daughter of the late Paul E. and Rita P. (Norris) DuBreuil and the beloved sister of the late Paula DuBreuil. Diane is survived by her brother Paul L. DuBreuil and his wife Sandra of Dedham, niece Michelle DuBreuil Caty and her husband David of Northborough, and nephew Matthew Urban of Needham. Diane was also a loving great-aunt to Colleen Caty Sanders and her husband Matthew, Lauren Olivia DuBreuil, Michael Patrick DuBreuil, and Finn William DuBreuil. Diane will also be greatly missed by many friends and colleagues that have been so dear and meaningful to her throughout her lifetime. Diane graduated from Mount Saint Joseph Academy in Brighton and went on to receive her Bachelor's degree from Stonehill College. She began her career as a teacher at Saint Catherine of Siena School in Norwood and later went on to become a tax consultant at Feenan Financial Group in Quincy. Diane had the opportunity to travel and spend time with her many friends and family. She loved day trips to Maine and even conquered the Mt. Washington climb with an overnight stay at the Lake of the Clouds. A beautiful, kind, and generous person, Diane will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate to know and love her. Due to the present COVID-19 situation, Services for Diane will be private. In lieu of flowers please donate in memory of Diane M. DuBreuil to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd., SW, Lilburn, GA 30047, www.lbda.org Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
