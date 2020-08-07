|
|
ISRAEL, Diane M. Israel, Diane M., age 73, of Needham, on August 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alvin J. Israel, with whom she shared almost 49 years of blessed marriage. Devoted mother of Jason Israel and his wife Marni of Holliston and Michelle Bistany and her husband Erik of North Reading. Cherished and adored Mimi of Max, Sophie, and Sam Israel and Goldie Bistany. Loving sister of Audrey Stengel. Sister-in-law and special friend to Bernice Rieders Sickle. Diane grew up in Swampscott, MA where she developed a love for the beach. After high school, she went on to get an Associates Degree and had a career in downtown Boston working as a legal secretary. The love of her life was her family. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, reading a good book, playing Mah Jong, baking and sharing a delicious meal with family. She loved to show her grandchildren how to bake. There was nothing better than spending a day with Mimi. Her smile was contagious, and she made friends wherever she went. Her positive energy always filled the room with smiles. She fought a courageous battle with cancer and she kept a positive attitude until the very end. She will be forever missed. Due to the pandemic and social distancing restrictions, services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Diane's memory may be made to http://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/goto/JacobSands. Arrangements by brezniakfd.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020