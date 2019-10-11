Boston Globe Obituaries
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Church
DIANE M. (MAZERALL) MCLAUGHLIN

McLAUGHLIN, Diane M. (Mazerall) Of West Roxbury, formerly of Brighton, October 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John F. McLaughlin. Loving sister of Paul J. Mazerall and his wife Barbara of Hooksett, NH, Thomas F. Mazerall and his wife Nancy of Holbrook, Carol M. Piche and her husband John of Mansfield, Joanne Lowre and her husband Roy of West Roxbury, Maryann Kaulins and her husband Peter of Hingham, James Mazerall and his wife Tina of Brighton. Also survived by many nieces and nephews who dearly loved her and brought much joy to her life. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Friday, October 18th at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours Thursday 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Donations may be made in Diane's memory to , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 15, 2019
