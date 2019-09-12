Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Resources
More Obituaries for DIANE MCMANUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DIANE M. MCMANUS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DIANE M. MCMANUS Obituary
McMANUS, Diane M. Age 64, of Plymouth, formerly of Wakefield. Sept. 10. Beloved daughter of the late Thomas L. and Rose M. (White) McManus. Loving sister of Thomas L. McManus, Jr., of FL & Linda McManus of Scituate. Aunt of Carling McManus and Kelby McManus. Her Funeral will be held in St. Athanasius Church, 300 Haverhill St., Reading on Wednesday, September 18, at 10:30am. Visitation prior to the service will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD beginning at 9am. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Diane's name to the Riverbrook Residence, 4 Ice Glen Rd., Stockbridge, MA 10262. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DIANE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Funeral Home
Download Now