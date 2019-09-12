|
|
McMANUS, Diane M. Age 64, of Plymouth, formerly of Wakefield. Sept. 10. Beloved daughter of the late Thomas L. and Rose M. (White) McManus. Loving sister of Thomas L. McManus, Jr., of FL & Linda McManus of Scituate. Aunt of Carling McManus and Kelby McManus. Her Funeral will be held in St. Athanasius Church, 300 Haverhill St., Reading on Wednesday, September 18, at 10:30am. Visitation prior to the service will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD beginning at 9am. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Diane's name to the Riverbrook Residence, 4 Ice Glen Rd., Stockbridge, MA 10262. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019