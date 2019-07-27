|
WHEELER, Diane M. (Purtell) Beloved Mother and Wife Diane Marie Wheeler passed away peacefully on July 20 in Hamilton, MA with her family by her side at home where she lived for the past fifty years. She was born on July 13, 1933, one of four children of Lillian and Joseph Purtell of Wakefield, MA. She leaves three siblings, Joan Cassidy, Mirror Lake, NH, Jay Purtell, North Dartmouth, MA, and Marcia Sullivan, Somerset, MA. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bob Wheeler, and their five children, Deborah, Beverly, MA, Leslie, Myrtle Creek, OR, Robert Jr., Toronto, Ontario, Cynthia Dooley, Hamilton, MA and David, Darien, CT. In addition, she leaves fourteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Diane graduated from Wakefield HS in 1951 before attending Wellesley College where she was an accomplished athlete and earned a degree in economics. For a brief time following her graduation, she worked in Boston for IBM before marrying in 1956. Her husband acknowledges he has been the luckiest man in the world to be married to the most independent and self-sufficient woman on the planet. Diane loved to read, worked part time at the Hamilton Library over two decades in the 70's and 80's while supporting her five children in all their activities, especially tennis and golf at Essex County Club in Manchester by the Sea. After her marriage in 1956, over the next thirteen years she moved her family five times following her husband's career path, starting in Lexington, MA, to Bethesda, MD, to Rochester, NY, to New Canaan, CT, to New Seabury, MA and finally to Hamilton. She never complained about moving because of her devotion to her children and husband. Her first priority was her family and that never changed her entire life. Diane loved her children, her animals, reading and sports. She was a resourceful and partisan mother of her five active kids. In the early years the girls had horses, and Diane built stalls for two ponies by herself in an out building at the house, where they resided for a good two months before her husband was aware they had joined the family - which at this point also included black labs and two cats. She was an informed and vocal supporter at games, freely providing commentary to referees and umpires at high volume. Teammates would admiringly remark that "Mrs. Wheeler is in the house." Among all the sports, she especially loved baseball and continued to umpire little league games in town for years after her kids no longer played. In later years, she transferred this energy fully to following the Red Sox and watched all of their games. Throughout her life, she devoured books. She taught at the Brookwood School and The Landmark School in Manchester, MA and was a big influence on her children to pursue the best possible education. Over the years, this led them to attend Brookwood, Pingree, Choate Rosemary Hall, Phillips Exeter, Smith College, Wheaton, Harvard, Mt. Holyoke College, Middlebury, and to earn graduate degrees at the University of Virginia, the Wharton School and Boston University. In the 1970's following a trip to Scotland, she decided to own Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, then bought a male, a female shortly later, who then produced four puppies, each personally delivered by Daine. She kept two puppies and over the next ten years she traveled throughout New England attending dog shows with her four Cavaliers. It was a continuation of her lifetime love of dogs. Following her husband's retirement and as her children began to raise their own families, Diane walked her dogs early every morning at Appleton Farms in Hamilton and Ipswich before beginning her busy day. She was a vibrant person her entire life who loved and supported her children and grandchildren in everything they did, so it is natural that she will be greatly missed by all. A family-only Private Service is planned on August 11th. In lieu of flowers and given Diane's lifelong love for animals, donations to the Northeast Animal Shelter at 347 Highland Ave. in Salem, MA would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot St., BEVERLY. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019