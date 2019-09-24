Boston Globe Obituaries
BROOKS, Diane Marie Of Middleton, MA, formerly of Andover, passed away at the age of 62 on September 19, 2019. Diane is survived by her wonderful husband Mark A. Pelletier. Daughter of Joanne O'Neill of Ft. Myers, Florida and the late Richard E. Brooks. Also leaving two sons, Mark Pelletier, Jr. and Alex Pelletier of Middleton, siblings Richard Brooks of Florida, Susan Eldridge of NH, Christopher Brooks of Westford, MA and Tracy Poff of NC. A Celebration of Life will be held at Mackey Funeral Home, 128 South Main Street in Middleton, MA on Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 5-7:30pm. Details at mackeyfuneralhome.com Mackey Funeral Home Rt 114 - Middleton, MA

