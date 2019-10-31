Boston Globe Obituaries
Burke & Blackington Funeral Home
1479 Washington St
West Newton, MA 02465
(617) 527-0986
DIANE MARIE (ROBARDS) MCCARTHY

McCARTHY, Diane Marie (Robards) Loving wife and mother, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

Diane was born on September 21st, 1954, in Newton, MA, to Robert Robards and Blanche Akemon. She married Martin McCarthy, II on March 16th, 1980. Together, they had a son, Martin McCarthy, III.

Diane worked for the Newton Police Department for more than 40 years as a crossing guard, doing something she truly loved: keeping children safe. She was best known for her quick wit, wonderful sense of humor, and her kind and compassionate heart. She will be missed by all whose lives she touched.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert, her mother, Blanche, her sister, Michelle, and her brother, Donald. She is survived by her husband Martin, her son Martin, her brothers John, Jim, and Stephen, her sister Linda, and her daughter-in-law Sharon, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Visiting Hours Monday, November 4th, from 5-6 pm and a short Service between 6-7 pm at Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington St., WEST NEWTON, MA 02465.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 1, 2019
