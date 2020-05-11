|
D'SOUZA, Diane May Diener Dr. Diane May Diener D'Souza died at home in Milton, Massachusetts a year and a half after a diagnosis of terminal brain cancer. Her journey with this difficult disease was courageous - filled with grace and strength. Diane was born near Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan in 1960 to Dr. Robert Max Diener and Deborah Smith Diener. Her family soon moved to central New Jersey where Diane was raised first in Berkeley Heights and then Chester. Her father, a veterinarian and polo player, introduced Diane to the joy of caring for animals (they had four horses and dogs) and spending time in nature. She carried this love throughout her life, sharing it with the people around her. Diane had a passion for creating healing spaces that support positive transformation. For six years she directed the Mission Institute, an interfaith initiative that works towards social and racial justice. She was the founder and CEO of SWAT Assist, an organization offering advocacy and assistance for the elderly. Her life was profoundly shaped by twenty years living and working in India, where she was Associate Director of the Hyderabad-based Henry Martyn Institute, an international center for research, interfaith relations, and reconciliation. She obtained her Doctor of Philosophy from Vrije Universitat in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Master's and Bachelor's degrees from McGill University in Montreal, Canada. She taught courses and workshops in Europe, Asia, Africa and North America, and is the author of books and articles in the fields of religion, dialogue, peacebuilding, and social justice. She will be missed by the many relatives, friends, and colleagues who loved her dearly and enriched her time on Earth. Amongst them are her partner Art Weingarten, her children Noel, Tara and Mira D'Souza (from her first marriage to Andreas D'Souza), and Collin and Jay Weingarten, grandchildren Talin Steffenoni and Aron D'Souza, and her siblings Dr. Eric Diener, Glenn Diener, and Patricia Fisher. Private Funeral. There will be a memorial in celebration of Diane's life when gatherings are possible. Those who would like to honor Diane may contribute to Muslim Justice League online at muslimjusticeleague.org/donate.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2020