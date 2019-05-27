McCURLEY, Diane Surrounded by family and friends, and wished onward with an outpouring



of love, Diane McCurley ended her battle with esophageal cancer on Wednesday, May 23, 2019. Born in Manchester, NH and raised in Quincy, Diane was the only daughter of Catherine and Milton Powers. Diane will be greatly missed by her husband, Paul, her "rock," whom she met at Boston State College, married in Quincy and they have resided in Marlborough for the past 42 years. They were blessed with two daughters, Amy McCurley of Dorchester, Elizabeth McKeon of Worcester and their son, Edward McCurley of Marlborough. Diane was a very proud Mom who took an interest in every aspect of her children's lives. As a new grandmother, Alex, her grandson, became the joy and light of her life.



Diane was so very proud of her work and contributions to the General Federation of Women's Clubs of Massachusetts. She was the Second Vice President of GFWC Massachusetts, a GFWC Massachusetts Past Director of Junior Clubs, longstanding member and parliamentary advisor to the



GFWC Marlborough Junior Women's Club, President of the GFWC Past Junior State Officers Club, and advisor to the GFWC Girls for a Greater Good Juniorette Club of Melrose. Diane was smart, resourceful, and very generous. Diane had a great smile and was a true friend to many!



Diane worked as headquarters secretary of the GFWC of Massachusetts in Sudbury, and also worked in MA Library Management Systems at LMS in Worcester.



The family invites those who did love and those who will continue to love Diane to join them for a Celebration of Life to be held on Wednesday, May 29 from 4:00PM to 8:00PM at the William R. Short and Son Funeral Home (shortfuneral.com), 95 W Main St., MARLBOROUGH, and a Remembrance Reception on May 30 from 6:00PM to 9:00PM at GFWC Massachusetts Headquarters, 245 Dutton Rd., Sudbury, MA 01776. At Diane's desire, those who wish to contribute to her legacy of giving back are encouraged to support Boston Children's Hospital. Published in The Boston Globe on May 28, 2019