|
|
AMOROSO, Diane P. (Vassallo) Of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on December 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Amoroso with whom she shared 54 years of marriage. Loving mother of Anne Hotchkiss and her husband Malcolm of Revere, Attorney Thomas Amoroso and his wife Tami of Rowley, Corinne DiSciscio and her husband Carmine of Saugus and Michelle DeLuties and her husband Derrick of Lynnfield. Dear sister of Nancy Edington and her husband Donald of Brandon, FL, Corinne Lanfranchi and her husband John of Lynnfield and the late Vincent Vassallo. Also survived by 10 loving grandchildren Amanda, Thomas, Brendan, Anthony, Alyssa, Taylor, Alexander, Tessa, Devin and Gavin. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass in celebration of Diane's life on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10:30 am in the Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach St. Revere, MA. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in Diane's memory may be made to the MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington, Ave., Boston, MA 02130. For more info, visit ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 17, 2019