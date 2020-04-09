|
|
VAN AUKEN, Diane R. (Wunschel) Of Chelmsford, MA, passed away suddenly on April 5, 2020 at age 83. Beloved wife of Bruce A. Van Auken. Devoted mother of Jeffrey Van Auken and his wife Elisa of Littleton, and Lisa Wilkins and her husband Raymond of Chelmsford. Loving grandmother to predeceased triplet grandchildren Kyle, Matthew, and Patrick Wilkins, and her surviving twin grandchildren Cory Van Auken and his wife Amanda of Asheville, NC, and Addison Waters and her husband Oliver of Asheville, NC. Sister to Kenneth Richard Wunschel, Jr. of Graniteville, RI, and David Wunschel of Hampstead, NH, and Donald Wunschel and his wife Jacqueline of Bass River. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. Diane graduated from Pembroke College in Brown University with a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry. She worked as a Research Librarian for several years at a defense contractor and left to devote her time to raising her family and making a home. She greatly enjoyed vacations with the family at Cape Cod and at Walt Disney World. She spent many years helping to care for the triplet grandchildren who had Muscular Dystrophy. Visiting Hours: A private Funeral will be held at Pine Ridge Cemetery in Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to Boston Children's Hospital, 300 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02115. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. For online condolences, visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook.
View the online memorial for Diane R. (Wunschel) VAN AUKEN
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020