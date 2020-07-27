|
GARY, Diane Rose Age 77, of Winchester, MA, passed away unexpectedly on July 24, 2020. Diane was born on September 26, 1942 to Gordon J. and Viola M. (Oppenneer) Gary in Grand Rapids, MI. After graduating from Chelsea High School in Chelsea, MI in 1960, she went on to study nursing at the University of Michigan, where she earned a B.S.N. and an M.S.N. in cardiovascular nursing from Catholic University. When she ventured to Boston in 1972, where she ultimately settled down, she started her career as a cardiac nurse at Boston Children's Hospital. Over the course of her almost fifty-year career in nursing, she served as Director of Surgical Nursing and Operative Services at Mt. Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, MA and most recently was a primary care nurse, taking care of "her beloved veterans" at the Bedford VA Hospital. Diane had many interests but her most cherished time was spent with her daughter and playing with her grandchildren, spending quality time with the friends and family, spending time at her house near Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire and travelling the world, most recently to Australia and New Zealand. Diane was predeceased by her parents, and brothers Dennis and George Gary, and sister-in-law Yvonne. Diane is survived by her daughter Stephanie (Schafer) Altavilla and husband Michael, grandchildren Carmen and Brielle Altavilla, stepchildren Scott Schafer and Tania (Schafer) Murray, Tania's husband Donald and their children Mikayla and Grant Murray, niece Robin Smith and husband Marcus, and cousins. There will be a private Graveside Service on Friday, July 31st at Wildwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Winchester Scholarship Foundation or Crawford Memorial Methodist Church in Winchester.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2020