Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brezniak-Rodman Funeral Home
1251 Washington Street
Newton, MA 02465
(617) 969-0800
Resources
More Obituaries for DIANE CLINE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DIANE S. "DEE" CLINE


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DIANE S. "DEE" CLINE Obituary
CLINE, Diane S. "Dee" Known as "Dee" by many of her friends and loved ones, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019, in Peabody, MA. Dee was born in New York in February 1928. She attended The College of Idaho and then transferred to Simmons College of Boston, where she received a Library Science degree. She began her career as a children's librarian before putting aside her career to lovingly raise four children. She was an avid artisan of craftwork and her creations varied from beaded flower arrangements and hand-sewn traditional American quilts to knitted clothing. Beginning in the 1960s, Dee was actively involved with Temple Israel of Boston, tirelessly volunteering in many ways over the years. In the 1980s, Dee began working for Operation Able, a non-profit organization providing training and employment services for job seekers. Dee had a keen intellect and was a skilled player of contract and duplicate bridge, and she enjoyed sharing her knowledge by teaching bridge classes. Dee was the loving sister to Charna and Alan; loving mother to Dan, Michael, Dave, and Janet; loving mother-in-law to Lauren, Shannon, and Dan; loving grandmother to Jenny, Alex, Rebecca, Samuel, Arielle, Alex, and Jacob; and loving great-grandmother to Mia, Lola, and Isla. A Celebration of Dee's Life will be held at a later date. Contact the Brezniak Rodman Funeral Home in NEWTON, MA, for further information. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Operation ABLE, 174 Portland Street, 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02114, operationable.net/donate or American Brain Foundation, 201 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55415, www.americanbrainfoundation.org
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now