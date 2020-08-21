|
TAYLOR, Diane S. Diane Taylor (née Strong) passed away on June 25 in Las Cruces, New Mexico, after a short but difficult battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease). She was 76 years old. Diane is survived by her husband, Rogers Taylor, of Las Cruces; by her son Adam and daughter-in-law Teresa, of Reston, Virginia; by her son Christopher, of Indianapolis; and by her sister Deborah Roberts and brother-in-law Clifford, of Needham, Massachusetts. She was preceded in death by her father, Lyle Strong, and her mother, Virginia, both of Needham. Diane loved her family and her dogs; and to knit, to spin fiber, to laugh, and to tell jokes. A Memorial Service is planned at the Unitarian Church in Las Cruces sometime after the abatement of the COVID-19 pandemic, hopefully in the summer of 2021. Diane's ashes will be scattered in Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire, after a small family gathering, hopefully also in the summer of 2021.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020