Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DIANE TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DIANE S. TAYLOR


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DIANE S. TAYLOR Obituary
TAYLOR, Diane S. Diane Taylor (née Strong) passed away on June 25 in Las Cruces, New Mexico, after a short but difficult battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease). She was 76 years old. Diane is survived by her husband, Rogers Taylor, of Las Cruces; by her son Adam and daughter-in-law Teresa, of Reston, Virginia; by her son Christopher, of Indianapolis; and by her sister Deborah Roberts and brother-in-law Clifford, of Needham, Massachusetts. She was preceded in death by her father, Lyle Strong, and her mother, Virginia, both of Needham. Diane loved her family and her dogs; and to knit, to spin fiber, to laugh, and to tell jokes. A Memorial Service is planned at the Unitarian Church in Las Cruces sometime after the abatement of the COVID-19 pandemic, hopefully in the summer of 2021. Diane's ashes will be scattered in Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire, after a small family gathering, hopefully also in the summer of 2021.

View the online memorial for Diane S. TAYLOR
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DIANE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -