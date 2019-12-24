|
SILVERMAN BLACK, Diane Of Salem, on Monday, December 23, 2019. Beloved wife and best friend of Michael J. Black. Loving stepmother of Kathryn & Rick Gebhardt, Kevin & Katherine Black and Timothy & Nicole Black. Adored grandmother of Isabel, Johnathan, Georgia, Matthew, Avery and Reese. Dear sister of Alan & Martha Silverman, Carole Freeman, Michael & Harriet Silverman, David & Tamar Silverman, Barry & Kimberly Silverman, Robert & Annie Silverman and the late Ronald "Ron" Silverman. Devoted aunt of many nieces and nephews. Cherished daughter of the late Milton "Mal" & Rosalyn "Roz" (Rosenkrantz) Silverman. Diane is the former Director of Producer Licensing for the Comm of MA Division of Insurance. All of you that know Diane will understand she left some directions for her celebration of life. The first specific request was that this day is to be "joyous and funny". Diane was also very clear this was to be a casual attire affair, her exact written note was "nobody to dress up". Her family was very appreciative of the best effort her doctors at MGH provided her during the last few days trying to get past another hurdle to survive. Anyone wanting to share their thoughts about their life with Diane are encouraged to speak at the service. Diane lived for her loving family and especially her six grandchildren, she was always showing them off to anyone who had time to watch a video of the grandkids, not just look at photos. She loved the beach and the ocean. Living near the beach was a priority in her life. Her best times were vacationing in warm climate. Always the adventurer, vacations usually included some sort of surprise off the beaten path, as was the time when she was vacationing in Spain. She wandered down a street and ended up having a private meeting and tea with the Archbishop of Canterbury. Roatan, Honduras was her latest and last adventure, definitely off the beaten path, and as anticipated she fell in love with the island and people. Her gift of connecting to people in a positive way was her gift to all of us. Her departure from this life will leave a huge void in many. Diane's big heart and advice to everyone, even if not requested, will be missed. Services at the Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard St., Brookline on Friday, December 27 at 10:30am. Burial in the David Vichor Cholim Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury. Memorial observance at her late residence following the burial through 4pm and continuing Saturday from 4-8pm and Sunday 2-6pm, all are encouraged to come, this was another one of her requests. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the . Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
