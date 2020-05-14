|
TRICKETT, Diane (Belmonte) Of Saugus, age 54, May 6th. Slipped away peacefully at home, after a long battle with cancer. She was the loving wife of Scott Trickett with whom she shared 32 years of marriage and beloved mother of Jenna Trickett. Also survived by many many loving and caring family and friends. Employee of Eastern Bank for over 15 years. Due to the current regulations, a memorial visitation & celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Donations can be made in Di's name to the Cancer Center at Mass General Hospital at giving.massgeneral.org/cancer/donate/ For obituary & condolences, BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 15, 2020