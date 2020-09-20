WILLIAMS, Diane Of Malden, Sept. 15, beloved wife of Thomas and loving mother of Veronica Williams of Everett and Jeffrey Williams of NH. Funeral Services on Tuesday at the Bethel Pentecostal Church, 112 Humbolt Ave., Dorchester. Visiting Hours: There will be a period of Visitation for the general public at Bethel Pentecostal Church on Tuesday from 10am to 11am. Murphy OHara Funeral Home 617-387-0506 / murphyohara.com View the online memorial for Diane WILLIAMS
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.