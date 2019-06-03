MORTIMER, Dianne Lyn Dianne passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the age of 52 after an extended and exemplary battle against ovarian cancer. She couldn't have fought any harder. Dianne was born and raised in Dorchester and attended St. Gregory's High School. She carried in her heart the true spirit of love and support of her roots. She was the beloved daughter of Walter E. and the late Barbara A. Mortimer of Braintree, and brother of the late Michael E. Mortimer. She leaves behind siblings Barbara M. Kelleher of Hanover, Brian P. Mortimer of Braintree, and Mark T. Mortimer of Hampton, NH. Also several nieces and nephews, including Shannon, Ryan, Emilie, Claire, and Owen. She also leaves Kevin McCarthy, her soul mate. Dianne was a 30 year USPS letter carrier in the Back Bay, Boston, and for many years worked alongside her father and two brothers Brian and Michael. She was a big Red Sox and Patriots fan, getting to know some of the players, their wives and children who lived on her mail route. She enjoyed spending great times with good friends and family, and was always a funny and feisty person to be around. Visiting Hours are Wednesday, June 5th, 2019, 4 pm to 8 pm at the Mortimer Peck Funeral Home, 516 Washington St., BRAINTREE, MA. 02184. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 6th, 10:30 am at St. Gregory's Church, 2223 Dorchester Ave, Lower Mills, Dorchester, MA, followed by a Burial Service at the Cedar Grove Cemetery, 920 Adams St., in Dorchester. Charitable donations in Dianne's name may be made out to the Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Pl., Brookline, MA. 02445. Mortimer N Peck Funeral Chapels Inc 781-843-0890



View the online memorial for Dianne Lyn MORTIMER Published in The Boston Globe on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary